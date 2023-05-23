UPDATE: After 'shelter in place' lifted, police still searching for suspect in attempted murder case

May 22—GRAND FORKS — A "shelter in place" order for a north Grand Forks neighborhood was lifted around late Monday afternoon, May 22, however, law enforcement is still searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.

Members of local and federal law enforcement surrounded an apartment building near the corner of Shakespeare Road and 13th Avenue North on Monday afternoon, May 22. A shelter-in-place order was issued for part of north Grand Forks around 2 p.m., but was lifted a short time later.

They were looking for Omar Agustin Martinez, who is charged with Class A attempted murder and Class C reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Sunday morning, May 21.

A SWAT team parked directly in front of the apartment building called out to Martinez multiple times. A second-floor apartment's door was broken, and officers attempted to fly a drone inside the unit, but they were unsuccessful.

Eventually, the SWAT team — along with a canine and its corresponding officer — entered the residence. After a couple of minutes, they came outside, alerting everyone that Martinez was not inside the apartment.

"We were looking for a subject who we believed to be inside," said Lt. Travis Benson from the GFPD. "We had a visual on a male subject that exactly looked like the guy we were looking for. We've been watching. Unfortunately, it turns out, that wasn't him. But that is the apartment he'd been staying at."

Assisting on scene were the GFPD, Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, University Police Department, East Grand Forks Police Department and Crookston Police Department. According to Benson, there were federal agents on scene too, as well as the K-9, SWAT and Grand Forks Regional Crisis Negotiation teams.

According to Benson, three individuals had come out of the apartment since law enforcement arrived on scene.

"None of them, I believe, have any specific ties to the incident we're investigating, but all who have ties with the subject that we're looking for," Benson said.

According to an affidavit in the case, police responded to the parking lot of Altru's emergency room at approximately 9 a.m. on May 21. Rey Sosa, 36, told police he had just been shot at while driving westbound on DeMers Avenue.

His juvenile child was in the front passenger seat when the shooting occurred, the affidavit said.

It is believed that Martinez sought out Sosa twice before the shooting, according to the court document. The first time was around 2 a.m., when Martinez was accused of damaging Sosa's vehicle near Joe Black's before fleeing from police, the affidavit said.

A short time later, at 2:17 a.m., the affidavit said Martinez kicked in the door of Sosa's residence. The two men got into a physical altercation, and Martinez was arrested for disorderly conduct, the affidavit said.

At approximately 9 a.m., the affidavit said Martinez sought Sosa out once again, finding him near 13th Avenue South and South Washington Street. Abilene Corona, a passenger in Martinez's vehicle, told her juvenile son to leave the residence earlier because Martinez was on his way to "shoot the place," the affidavit said.

Martinez allegedly followed Sosa, who attempted to evade him in his vehicle. Martinez is accused of firing a round that struck just behind the front driver's door. It was later found lodged in the driver's seat, according to the affidavit.

Corona said Martinez's weapon was a "black rifle style firearm," the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Corona said she was pleading with Martinez not to shoot at Sosa's vehicle, because her son was inside. When the child was interviewed, he said he feared for his life when he saw the gun.

Martinez drove away after shooting at the vehicle. At some point, Corona jumped out and ran, hiding from Martinez for hours, the affidavit said.

Martinez's whereabouts remain unknown, and anyone with information is asked to call the GFPD at (701) 787-8000. Tips can also be submitted via their Facebook page, website or the Tip411 app.

"We're looking everywhere we can. At the time, this just happened to be the best, most promising location that we had information for," Benson said.