Shelter-in-place order issued for Ankeny residents after reports police fired at

Ankeny police requested that residents shelter in place late Saturday night and early Sunday morning as they investigated a shooting and looedk for the suspects.

At 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Polk County Emergency Management sent a text alerting residents to shelter in place as officers looked for suspects in a shooting. The text said the shooting happened at The District at Prairie Trail entertainment district.

Polk County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Evan Evans said Ankeny police officers and Polk County sheriff's deputies were investigating report of shots fired trip early Sunday. An officer conducted a traffic stop "may have been shot at," Evans said.

Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden also said officers may have been shot at, but he had no further details. No arrests had been made yet.

"The investigation is still going to determine all the facts," Evans said.

