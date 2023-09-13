Shelter-in-place order issued for parts of Lynn amid search for suspect in shooting investigation

Some Lynn residents are being asked to stay inside their homes Wednesday as police search for a suspect wanted in connection with a daytime shooting.

Lynn police said officers responded to the area of Commercial Street for a report of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. and that they are now searching for a Black man who fled the scene on foot.

The suspected gunman is said to be wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Residents in the area of Commercial Street, South Street, Market Square, and the Lynn Commons, are being asked to shelter in place.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect pictured is asked to call 781-595-200.

Search is ongoing for a shooting suspect in Lynn. Shooting occurred shortly after 11:30AM. Gunman (pictured) is at large. Residents Commercial St., South St. Market Square & South Common areas are asked to secure homes & shelter in place. If you see suspect or have info call 911. pic.twitter.com/ZVnkjAUgcr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

