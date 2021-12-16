Shelter-in-place order lifted in Charlotte; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE — A shelter-in-place order for part of south Charlotte was lifted mid-morning Thursday after law enforcement officials reported a suspect in custody. The information came from a text alert sent from Eaton County 911.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, officials had asked people living in the area of South Sheldon Street between Henry and John streets to shelter in place due to a "threat in the area," also via a text alert from Eaton County 911.

At about 7 a.m., Charlotte Public Schools Superintendent Mandy Stewart emailed parents saying the order was "not school-related," and that the school day would start as normal.

She added that law enforcement had said "the situation is resolved," but the Eaton County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

About 9 a.m. officers could be seen holding positions near houses in the barricaded area. Michigan State Police were also on the scene, helping to barricade the roads into the neighborhood. A trooper at the scene said they were providing mutual aid for a "possible barricaded gunman."

For much of Wednesday, a rural area near the Five Point Highway was asked to shelter in place. The sheriff's office said late Wednesday night they had arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened in the area. A woman was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in connection with that incident.

