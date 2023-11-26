Shelter races to rescue animals from Bolivia wildfires

STORY: In San Buenaventura, the Inti Wara Yassi animal shelter has been working next to firefighters and volunteers to help animals in need. Rescuers patrol the forests searching for animals at risk or injured by the fires. They bring them to the animal shelter, where they treat them until their recovery.

Inti Wara Yassi Community President Tania 'Nena' Baltazar said animals rescued include rainbow boas and armadillos.

Bolivians are battling wildfire blazes that have torn through 11,583 square miles (3 million hectares) of land this year. Over a dozen people have died.

Experts said the 2023 fires were the worst in recent years following widespread blazes in 2019. Bolivia, which has seen a spike in deforestation in recent years, has large wetland areas and a big chunk of South America's Amazon rainforest.