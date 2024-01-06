Shelter and service site set to open next week for homeless in Sacramento
A new shelter-and-service campus that can house up to 240 people who are homeless will be opening next week in Sacramento, City Manager Howard Chan said Friday.
A new shelter-and-service campus that can house up to 240 people who are homeless will be opening next week in Sacramento, City Manager Howard Chan said Friday.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
Bedard grabbed his jaw as he skated off the ice.
It's cold outside, so spend evenings watching the hottest films on this incredibly affordable projector.
Body odor can be caused by several things, from diet to stress. Here are some potential causes for why you suddenly stink.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) could reportedly file “a sweeping antitrust case” against Apple as soon as the first half of this year, according to The New York Times. The report says the agency is in “the late stages” of its investigation, focusing on the company’s control over hardware and software services.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Tagovailoa has used all five seasons of his eligibility but could get a waiver for a sixth.
Brantley was a five-time All-Star and part of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Want to exercise and enjoy it more in 2024? Start by practicing mindfulness.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Microsoft Teams is finally coming to Android Auto next month, nearly a year after being announced by Google. The details are still a bit scant, but you’ll be able to make and accept calls via your Teams account.
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Tesla has reduced its range estimates for the Model Y Long Range to 310 miles from 330 miles and the Model Y Performance to 285 miles from 303 miles. The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive was not affected and retains its 260-mile range rating.
The Knicks’ acquisition of the likely free agent has affected teams’ interest in Dejounte Murray, Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
A parole board decided Pistorius would be allowed to be freed after completing more than half of his sentence.
“Rich people on their way to show off their houses on tiktok bcs it’s ‘giving saltburn,’ completely missing the point of the movie.”