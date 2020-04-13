How do you shelter, while sheltering?

A swarm of destructive tornadoes raged across the South as more than 310 million Americans continued to carry out stay-at-home orders to combat COVID-19.

It's Ashley, and I'm BACK with the news you need to know Monday.

But first, sheltering while sheltering: What do you do if a tornado is coming and you have to crowd together in a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic? "Shelter is more important when the weather turns bad," experts say.

The Short List newsletter is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe here!

Harrowing night of tornadoes leaves at least 30 dead

Destructive winds walloped the East Coast on Monday after a harrowing Easter that saw people huddled in basements, closets and tubs as tornadoes raged across the South, leaving at least 30 people dead. Ferocious winds were reported across the East Monday, the Weather Channel said, a day after at least 40 reported tornadoes pounded several states. The death toll from the storms so far is staggering: Eleven people were killed in Mississippi, nine were found dead in South Carolina, and six more died in northwest Georgia. Others died under falling trees or inside collapsed buildings in Arkansas and North Carolina.

Coronavirus, then tornado damage: For some South Carolina residents, there's "nowhere to go."

SOURCE NOAA; maps4news.com/©HERE More

US coronavirus deaths may finally be declining

It's officially been one month since the president declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus, unending nearly everyone's lives in one way or another. But today, we have rare good news on the coronavirus front: The U.S. death toll declined for the second straight day in a row, providing hope that the worst of the pandemic could soon be over. While a decrease in mortality rates is definitely welcome news, experts say it should be received with cautious optimism.

‘Time to #FireFauci...’?

President Donald Trump raised questions about the future of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the medical face of the White House battle against the pandemic, by retweeting a post that called for his firing. Important note: Trump did not explicitly endorse the call to remove Fauci in his tweet, but defended himself against claims he did not act quickly enough to curb the spread of the virus.

Sailor on virus-stricken USS Roosevelt dies of coronavirus

A sailor aboard the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after pleading for help, died of the disease, the Navy announced Monday. As of Sunday, 585 members of the 4,800-member crew had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Give it to me straight

The U.S. numbers have exploded, with more than 23,000 deaths – more than any other country – and over 568,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldwide, there were more than 118,000 deaths and 1.9 million coronavirus cases.

Geraldo Uytingo is all smiles looking at alpacas Thunder, Lego and Finn. Nicole and Tim George brought the three alpacas to the Cedar Woods Assisted Living to brighten up the day for some of the 110 nursing home residents that live there. More

What everyone’s talking about

Former Vikings, Seahawks QB dies in car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama on Sunday. He was 36. Jackson was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when the car hit a tree and flipped, according to Alabama law enforcement. A second-round draft pick out of Alabama State, Jackson played parts of nine seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. He also won a Super Bowl ring as Russell Wilson's backup in 2014. "TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man," Wilson wrote on Twitter on Monday.