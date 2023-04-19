Shelter was worried about this gluttonous cat’s future – but it just got great news

Patches the cat needed a new place to call home — and a workout routine.

Patches, a white and gray behemoth, was surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia on April 4 when his owner became homeless, shelter employee Robin Young told McClatchy News.

He weighed 40.3 pounds, and may be “the largest cat anyone has ever seen,” the shelter said in an April 19 Facebook post.

Patches was surrendered to the shelter when his owner became homeless. Richmond Animal Care and Control

Young said Patches is around 8 years old and is extremely friendly, with a particular fondness for belly rubs. She said Patches lived in her office, which gave him more space to move around and play.

The shelter started Patches on a new weight-loss routine, including a specialized diet and an exercise program, to help Patches reach a healthier weight.

It hopes a home for Patches will continue the work.

Now, Patches has found his new home.

The shelter announced on April 19 that Patches had been adopted and shared a photo of Patches with his new family.

Patches found his forever home after 15 days at the shelter. Richmond Animal Care and Control

The ideal weight for a household domestic cat is between 8 and 10 pounds, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, with some cat breeds, like Maine coon cats, weighing up to 25 pounds.

Patches’ weight-loss journey will take some time, Young said, because it can be dangerous for obese cats to lose weight too quickly. The shelter created a plan that will help Patches lose half a pound every month over a period of two years that his new owner can follow.

“Until then, we will marvel at his gloriously (gluttonous) body!” the shelter said.

