Shelters open to help the homeless find places to stay during cold, freezing weather

The National Weather Service has predicted below-freezing temperatures this weekend.

Cold weather shelters are open to help those who are homeless to escape the cold.

These shelters provide a warm and safe place to spend the night. They also provide meals, blankets, and other necessary items for those in need.

"We are blessed to have many volunteer servants who show up night after night during these cold months to ensure our friends (those who are homeless) can get out of the life-threatening cold weather," according to Dave Phillips, executive director of Hope Mission of the Upstate in Anderson.

Here are some shelters to go to in the Upstate

Hope Mission of the Upstate

Hope Mission of the Upstate shelter, located at 213 S. Towers St., serves both men and women and opens at 6 p.m.

Warming Center operations began on Nov. 1, 2023. Phillips said. At the end of this cold snap, we will have provided 35 nights of Warming Center operations.

Zoe Hale, left, Hope Ministries Director of Operations hugs shelter visitor Denise Kelly of Anderson staying out of the cold weather. The average number of people who use the shelter beds is 80, but with the recent freezing nights, as many as 30 more were accommodated to help homeless and people without warm shelter, in their time of need.

"We provided 1,179 shelter spaces for 178 individuals between November 1st and January 10th."

"This includes a handful of continuous days when temperatures remain cold all day, like this coming weekend."

Spartanburg Rescue Mission-Miracle Hill Ministries

Spartanburg Rescue Mission, located at 189 N. Forest St., serves men, women, and mothers with young children.

At night, when the outside temperature falls to 40 degrees or lower, with a chance of precipitation, the ministry offers severe weather shelters.Intake hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter has 94 beds in dormitory-style rooms.

The shelter also provides food, toiletries, showers, blankets, clothing, and mental health therapy for those experiencing homelessness.

"To offer these services is a matter of life and safety. More than 200 additional beds are available to homeless men and women with children at the Severe Weather Shelters," according to Ryan Dueure, president and CEO of Miracle Hill Ministry.

Greenville Rescue Mission-Miracle Hill Ministries

Miracle Hill Ministries' Greenville is located at 575 W. Washington St. The shelter serves only men experiencing homelessness.

Intake hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter has 135 beds in dormitory-style rooms plus six respite care beds.

When the cold weather shelters are open, a white flag flies on the Rescue Missions flagpole. To enter, guests begin checking in at 8 p.m.

Then, they are allowed to shower, given a snack or meal, and assigned a mat and blanket.

Guests who conduct themselves in an orderly manner are allowed to stay. They will receive breakfast and coffee at check out at 6:30 a.m.

"Guest hours may be extended based on the severity of the weather," according to Yolanda Campusano, communications and public relations agent of Miracle Hill Ministry.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Cold weather shelters extend a helping hand to the homeless