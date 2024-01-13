Shelters preparing for brutally cold conditions next week

For Laura Davis, executive director of Helping Hands of Springfield, a typical day means having four people on duty to take care of guests at the shelter.

While Friday afternoon wasn't exactly typical, the wet, cold, rainy, and windy weather didn't reach the emergency level that got people into the shelter and out of the elements.

However, the season's first significant blast of brutally cold conditions expected through the weekend and into Tuesday, could push people to seek warmth.

An Arctic air mass will bring frigid temperatures and wind chills over 20 degrees below zero to central Illinois into next week.

Temperatures in Springfield dipped into the teens Friday night and were expected to shift into the single digits come Saturday night into Sunday. The National Weather Service in Lincoln predicted wind chills Saturday night as low as 23 degrees below zero, getting down to 15-20 degrees below zero Sunday and Monday night.

At Helping Hands, an extra employee will help handle the larger crowd expected as a result of the cold.

"We will have five on duty this weekend, (with) managers and directors on call," Davis said.

Why so cold?

All of this, according to NWS meteorologist John Bumgardner, is partly due to the air mass in the northern Great Plains, along with a snowpack dropping on northern Illinois Friday.

"We're getting heavy snow on top of the snow that is already reported across northwest Illinois, much of Iowa, southern Wisconsin, north-central Illinois, and northeast Illinois," Bumgardner said. "With that snowpack, the Earth won't be able to receive the Sun's incoming solar radiation and at nighttime when we radiate out, we get colder and colder."

Bumgardner said that a flash freeze will occur due to the frigid air mass followed by continued cold.

"By Sunday morning, we could have temperatures in spots reaching double digits below zero, let alone wind chills, which will be 10-20 degrees colder," Bumgardner said.

While winds will still gust around 20-30 mph over the weekend, they won't be as strong as those on Friday, where wind gusts neared 50 mph along with a rain-snow mix. Bumgardner also noted that wind chills will be less than in other parts of the state.

"If this system had tracked a little bit further south and dumped snow on Springfield, your wind chills would be comparable to what we're experiencing in Galesburg and Peoria," Bumgardner said. "It will be a few degrees less cold."

Temperatures are expected to remain below historical averages for this time of year as the week progresses with conditions warming close to 20 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. Bumgardner said that preliminary models have another Arctic blast coming late in the week, but it's too early to determine the impact.

"We may get another Arctic intrusion sometime Thursday night into Saturday," Bumgardner said. "The models are not in agreement, so it's a bit up in the air. We could have another Arctic blast and be dealing with these minus-20 wind chills again by Friday and Saturday."

Adjusting to a new normal

The dangerous cold will be the first real test of the new Helping Hands facility, now located on Dirksen Parkway in a complex that includes the Sangamon County Juvenile Center and Regional Office of Education. The city's Office of Community Relations recommends it as a warming center.

Davis said that the shelter staff usually prepares for being at capacity on days when it gets too cold – or too hot. During this stretch, there will be enough beds, cots, mats, and meals for at least 150 people.

The new facilities will better accommodate guests, Davis said.

"It will allow us to deal (with it) better because we've got the space for so many people," Davis said. "We're not splitting our staff and our energies between two different locations, so we'll have everybody here."

If road conditions allow, Helping Hands will also make use of their new shuttles and Sangamon Mass Transit District route that will bring people to the shelter. People can call Helping Hands at (217) 522-0048, extension 150 to get more information about the routes.

While providing shelter in the cold is one aspect of Helping Hands' mission, Davis said the overall mission of providing services doesn't change.

"The cold doesn't change (that)," Davis said. "This is what we do on a regular basis, it's just ramping up assuming we'll be serving even more."

Warming centers open

Here are the locations of the city warming centers:

Municipal Center East (800 East Monroe Street): Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m-5 p.m. City offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Municipal Center West (300 South 7th Street): Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lincoln Library (326 South 7th Street): Open Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays 1-5 p.m. Library will be closed Monday for MLK Day.

Office of Community Relations (1450 Groth Street): Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Helping Hands (2200 Shale Street): Overnight shelter open daily from 5 p.m.-7 a.m.; warming center open 24 hours; day services available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Salvation Army Main Campus (1600 Clearlake Avenue): Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Washington Street Mission (408 North 4th Street): Open Monday-Friday 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m.; Saturdays 8-10 a.m. Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

St. John's Breadline (430 North 5th Street): Open Monday-Friday 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch; Saturday-Sunday and holidays from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

