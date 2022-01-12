🌱 Shelton Baseball Signee + Kentuck Gets Big Grant

Rise and shine, Tuscaloosa! It's me again, Ryan Phillips, your host of the Tuscaloosa Daily.

Shelton State baseball signee.

Gov. Kay Ivey delivers State of the State.

Two kids injured in Monday shooting.

First, today's weather: Partly sunny. High: 56 | Low: 32.

Our Shout Out for this Wednesday morning goes to Northridge High School senior Davis Randolph, who signed this week to play baseball at Shelton State Community College. He plays third base for the Jaguars and will join teammate Whitt Winfield for the Bucs. (More)

Tuscaloosa City Schools

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says two children were shot Monday night on Herman Avenue during a dispute. (Tuscaloosa Patch) ICYMI: Here's a link to watch Gov. Kay Ivey's full State of the State Address as the 2022 Alabama Legislative Session kicks off in Montgomery. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Shelton State Community College's cheerleaders are set to compete for the program's 14th national title at the UCA College Cheerleading National Championship on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Orlando. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Kentuck Art Center on Tuesday announced that it has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award to support its Boxes of Joy initiative. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Here's a look at our biggest takeaways from Gov. Kay Ivey's State of the State Address on Tuesday night to kick off the legislative session. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Check out these five things that Gov. Kay Ivey said during Tuesday's State of the State Address to kick off the 2022 Alabama Legislative Session. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

"It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Trivia @ Houndstooth (More)

No. 24 Alabama men's basketball fell in a close one Tuesday night to the No. 4 Auburn Tigers 81-77 at Coleman Coliseum. (More)

Four Tuscaloosa County residents were named to Troy University's Provost's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the current school year, the university announced. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold auditions for its fourth annual Festival of One Acts at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Alabama's 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate was at 41.2% on Tuesday, according to the ADPH. Over that time, 117,852 tests had been administered, with 48,523 coming back positive, according to the ADPH. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

$92,350

The median salary for a "Sports Coach" in Tuscaloosa, according to a recent story published by U.S. News & World Report. This makes Tuscaloosa one of five Alabama cities that ranked in the Top 5 for highest-paying jobs in a specific field. (Patch)

