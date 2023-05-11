Shelton High School goes into lockdown in ‘swatting’ incident Thursday morning

Mason County law enforcement responded to false report that a shooter was at Shelton High School Thursday morning.

In a social media post, the City of Shelton described the incident as a “swatting,” a prank emergency call intended to draw a large police response. The call came after similar swatting incidents have been reported in recent days in Washington state.

In this incident, the post says someone reported a student was in the parking lot with an AR-15 rifle, a controversial weapon that has been used in many mass shootings across the country.

Shelton, Squaxin Island and Skokomish police along with Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school but reportedly found nothing.

The incident prompted lockdowns at several Shelton School District campuses, including Shelton High School, Cedar High School, Olympic Middle School, Oakland Bay Jr. High School and Mountain View Elementary School.

Law enforcement gave the school district the all-clear to lift the lockdowns before noon, according to the post. A district alert notified students and parents that there was no credible threat at any of the schools.

The incident has been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the post.