Shelton man airlifted after crashing on State Route 3 in Mason County

A 43-year-old Shelton man was airlifted with injuries to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after striking a power pole in Mason County Wednesday.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. on State Route 3 near Grapeview, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. The roadway was “fully blocked” for about five and half hours, WSP says.

The Shelton man was traveling north on the highway when he left the road to the left and struck a power pole.

First responders airlifted the man to Harborview. Troopers suspect he was driving “too fast for conditions” while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the WSP memo.

The man reportedly did not wear a seatbelt and his vehicle was totaled in the crash. No other people were involved in the wreck.