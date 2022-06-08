Shelton man is arrested for DUI after causing crash in Grays Harbor County

Washington State Patrol arrested a driver involved in a crash on Olympic Highway near Elma last Thursday night after he attempted to evade police by running a stop sign and leaving a man seriously injured.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said the driver, identified as 32-year-old Shelton man, was going around 90 miles per hour before the State Patrol started to pursue him.

After the trooper turned on his lights, Weatherwax said the driver accelerated to around 102 miles per hour and began maneuvering his vehicle to avoid police.

The man ran through a stop sign in the Elma area before t-boning another vehicle and crashing into a third unoccupied vehicle at around 9:33 p.m., according to State Patrol.

Weatherwax said one occupant in the second vehicle suffered a punctured lung due to the crash. Both the Shelton man and the driver of the second vehicle, a 68-year-old Seattle man, were transferred to Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen.

The Shelton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and faces felonies ranging from eluding police to vehicular assault.