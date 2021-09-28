Shelton man arrested for selling fake iPhones online

A Shelton man is facing forgery and larceny charges for selling fake iPhones to at least two people online.

Shelton police arrested Reginald Boyd Jr., 27, Tuesday for criminal simulation, forgery, interfering with an officer, and fifth degree larceny charges.

Officers said the police department previously received two separate complaints where victims had responded to Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace ads for iPhones. After allegedly speaking with Boyd, the individuals drove from out of state to Shelton to purchase the phones from him.

Later on, the victims discovered the phones did not work and that they were “fraudulent cell phones packaged in a professional manner,” said police.

After Boyd was taken into custody and processed for the fake iPhones, he was then processed on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on an unrelated larceny charge.

Boyd is being held on a bond totaling $10,000 and is expected to appear in court Wednesday. The department expects to make additional arrests, officers added.

Police recommend that locals who are making online purchases meet in the department’s parking lot or another public area. Buyers and sellers are also encouraged to request I.D. before goods exchange hands.

