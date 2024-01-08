Shelton mayor announces challenge to incumbent 35th District representative

Republican Rep. Travis Couture will face a challenge from within his party in his run this year to retain his 35th District position, after an announcement that Shelton's mayor, Eric Onisko, plans to file for the office.

Onisko announced that he's running for the 35th district Position 2, currently occupied by Couture, in a statement on Thursday. Onisko, a Republican, has served on the Shelton city council for the past six years and as mayor for the last two years. These experiences have prepared him for the challenges Washington State faces, he said in the statement.

The 35th District encompasses all of Mason County, western Kitsap County and western Thurston County.

Eric Onisko

The mayor pointed out that the relationship between the state and local municipalities is an important issue and that as a candidate, he is committed to advocating for stronger collaboration between them.

"I firmly believe that the state has an obligation to support our local communities, especially when it comes to unfunded mandates," Onisko said. For example, such mandates include water and sewer stormwater regulations mandatory upgrades that cities can't afford, as well as the lack of mental facility beds and inadequate resources for people on the streets, Onisko told Kitsap Sun.

"These mandates can place a significant burden on our local governments, making it challenging for them to provide the services and resources our communities need to thrive," he said in the statement.

Onisko believes when the state and local municipalities join forces, the burden of unfunded mandates can be alleviated and a more prosperous future can be created for the communities, he said.

Travis Couture

Couture seeks reelection

Rep. Couture confirmed he will run for reelection, which would be his second term after his 2022 win in the replace to fill the seat after Drew MacEwen moved over to the Senate's 35th District position.

Couture said he has done a lot of work during his first two years in the Legislature and wants to continue that in Olympia.

"We did a lot of good work for the 35th district," Couture said. "In the last session, we had record capital budget funds, a lot of which to the city of Shelton, including a $5.3 million restoration of the Oakland Bay, which was a partnership with the local Squaxin Island Tribe and the City of Shelton as well."

Couture is a Navy veteran who served on submarines with civilian experience working for defense contractor Lockheed Martin at Bangor. He lives in Allyn and was formerly chairman of the Mason County Republic Party.

In the upcoming session, Couture has plans for addressing fentanyl, homelessness and public safety issues and has some bills that would fully fund special education, he said.

"So far, I feel like I'm doing pretty good at that. And, I think the results will speak for themselves," Couture said.

Onisko's current term in Shelton expires at the end of 2025, according to the city. He won the election for Shelton's city council seat over Jason Coots in 2018. Before that, the business owner has previously run for the city commission twice. Onisko owns the Texaco Bayshore and Hillcrest Shell gas stations in Shelton, according to Kitsap Sun archives.

Filing week for positions in the 2024 primary election opens on May 6.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Travis Couture, Eric Onisko planning runs for 35th District Position 2