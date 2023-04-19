Shelton police identify person who died in Saturday shootings, arrest two suspects

Shelton police named a person who died and two arrested suspects Tuesday in connection with series of Saturday night shootings.

Pablo Calmo Abelino died at the scene of a shooting that occurred at about 8 p.m. near East Fir and Otter streets, northeast of downtown, according to a news release. Another person was found critically injured at the scene.

Officers reportedly detained three juveniles who they thought were involved in the shooting, but investigators later determined they were not homicide suspects. The release indicates they were arrested on suspicion of unrelated crimes.

Meanwhile, two men are in custody in connection with a shooting that occurred at 11:35 p.m. on the 1000 block of Ellinor Avenue, which overlooks Oakland Bay southeast of downtown. Police say one person was reported injured at this location.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault and illegal possession of firearms, according to the release. The Mason County jail log indicates they were both booked on Sunday.

Another shooting allegedly occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on the 200 block of East B Street, also near downtown. However, police reported no injuries at that location.

Shelton police believe the alleged victims and locations were intentionally targeted, but the release says it remains unclear if the three incidents are related.

No other details were released. The investigation into the incidents is ongoing and more information will be shared with the public as it becomes available, Shelton Police say.