Shelton police open homicide investigation after finding body of 21-year-old Tuesday night

Shelton police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man whose body they found late Tuesday evening.

Officers found the man at about 11:15 p.m. on the 2300 block of Jefferson Street while responding to a shooting call, according to a Wednesday news release. The man was dead when they arrived.

The release described the death as a homicide, but no additional details were provided.

Detectives from the Shelton Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death. Anyone with information can call Mason County Emergency Communications at 360-426-4441.