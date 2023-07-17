Sheltonmanclaims Twitter threat to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a joke, affidavit says

Jul. 17—Hughes was charged Friday with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment and appeared in state Superior Court in Derby. He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 18.

According to the affidavit, local police on Thursday were requested by Florida law enforcement to interview Hughes about a comment he posted on Twitter the day before. The comment read, "I'm going to kill Ron DeSantis with a gun," according to police.

Police went to Hughes' home the next day. When questioned about threats made against DeSantis, Hughes said he knew what the officers were talking about, according to the affidavit.

Hughes said he hated DeSantis, but the comment was a joke, the affidavit stated. Hughes said he didn't own or have access to any firearms, according to police.

Police seized Hughes' cellphone before leaving.

