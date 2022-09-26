Shelves emptied as Florida prepares for potentially 'catastrophic' Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida later this week. Accuweather said it could reach Category 4 status, with winds between 130 mph and 156 mph.
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida later this week. Accuweather said it could reach Category 4 status, with winds between 130 mph and 156 mph.
Emergency preparations are underway in Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen. Also, major revelations from former Congressman Denver Riggleman about the January 6 Capitol riots. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Hurricane Ian is gaining strength as it moves towards Florida’s gulf coast, threatening to bring strong winds, flash flooding as well as a likely storm surge. Assistant Administrator for Response and Recovery at FEMA, Anne Bink, joins News NOW to explain how the agency is helping people prepare for the storm to make landfall in the U.S. and whether to expect evacuation orders around the state later in the week.
As Hurricane Ian is expected to become a Category 4 storm, Florida residents are stocking up on essentials to prepare for possible landfall later this week. Sam Brock reports for TODAY, and Al Roker is tracking where the storm is headed.
As Hurricane Ian is forecast to impact Florida this week, residents in Central Florida should be preparing for the storm.
There's a second Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale happening this October. From October 11 to 12, snag all the best home and furniture deals from the shopping event!
The suspects laundered as much as RMB 40 million, according to Hengyang county police.
Bogdanovic was instead traded to Detroit.
These two stocks have such solid growth potential that you might want to buy them before September ends.
The U.K. government, under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, unveiled a package of tax cuts that has raised fears inflation will soar.
Fiona made a devastating landfall in Canada. And Tropical Storm Ian could hit Florida as a major hurricane. It's the weekend's biggest news.
Ohio State dominated from the beginning on Saturday night
Indian consumers, tempered by inflation and wth their hopes dashed by an erratic monsoon, may not spend heavily this coming festive season.
Hurricane Ian is expected to be a major hurricane by the time it nears Florida's west coast on Wednesday. The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams has the latest on its path.
Protecting children obviously has merit, but we see what's really driving this group
The storm is expected to intensify to a major hurricane before making landfall sometime early Thursday north of Tampa, forecasters said Saturday.
Oregon State fans howled struggling USC was overrated, but coach Lincoln Riley and his Trojans showed their grit during a big comeback road win.
More than a third of customers the in Canadian province of Nova Scotia were without power on Monday, two days after powerful storm Fiona battered the east coast of the country, sweeping homes into the sea and leaving one person dead. Fiona was one of the worst storms to hit Canada, and government officials have said it could take months before infrastructure could be fully restored. The army has been sent to Nova Scotia to help with rescue and clean-up efforts, with other impacted provinces including Newfoundland & Labrador and Prince Edward Island being offered federal assistance.
Sam's Club stores tend to have an overwhelming selection that differs from other non-warehouse stores, in quantity and the types of deals they have. That's why knowing what to look for and how to shop...
Two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history exchanged post-game greetings after hard-fought battle Sunday
The music living legend was honored for his songbook and his work to fight the global HIV/AIDS crisis