What Is Shemaroo Entertainment's (NSE:SHEMAROO) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Shemaroo Entertainment (NSE:SHEMAROO) share price has dived 30% in the last thirty days. Given the 62% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Shemaroo Entertainment

Does Shemaroo Entertainment Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Shemaroo Entertainment's P/E of 6.29 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Shemaroo Entertainment has a lower P/E than the average (32.9) P/E for companies in the entertainment industry.

NSEI:SHEMAROO Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 9th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Shemaroo Entertainment shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Shemaroo Entertainment saw earnings per share decrease by 3.8% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 9.8%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Shemaroo Entertainment's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 44% of Shemaroo Entertainment's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Shemaroo Entertainment's P/E Ratio

Shemaroo Entertainment has a P/E of 6.3. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.4. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. Given Shemaroo Entertainment's P/E ratio has declined from 9.0 to 6.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.