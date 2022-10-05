Shemwell's defense want past trauma evaluated

Oct. 5—Attorneys for Cylar Shemwell, one of the Owensboro men charged in the fatal shooting of three men on Audubon Avenue, said Tuesday their defense will include psychological assessment of Shemwell's actions the day of the incident.

In particular, the defense will look at what impact previous traumas might have had on Shemwell, and how that caused him to react during the shooting.

Shemwell, 35, and Arnett B. Baines, 34, both of Owensboro, were each charged with three counts of murder and one count of first-degree assault in the January 17, 2019 deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carey, 18. A fourth person, Carman Vanegas, was also shot in the head, but survived.

Shemwell and Baines both face the possibility of the death penalty.

Video allegedly showing Baines and Shemwell entering the home, and someone believed to be Baines shooting three of the victims while a person believed to be Shemwell watches, was recovered from the home.

Attorneys discussed the case Tuesday afternoon before Daviess Circuit Judge Tom Castlen. Castlen is filling the Division I Circuit seat for the rest of the year, after the retirement of Judge Jay Wethington.

Wethington's retirement was part of the proceeding. Wethington is still on the ballot, and is running for the seat against Leigh Jackson, head attorney for the county public defender law office.

Jackson said a special judge should be appointed, because if Jackson wins the election, she won't be able to preside over the case as judge. Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones also can't take the case, Jackson said.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said, with the defense's plan to have Shemwell evaluated as part of their defense, both sides would like a special judge appointed, to prevent any delays if Jackson wins the election.

"We would like some continuity getting these cases to trial," Kuegel said. "The delays are agonizing."

Castlen said a special judge couldn't be appointed until circumstance, like the election, called for one.

On the defense, Jackson said Shemwell has already been evaluated and found competent to stand trial. But since Shemwell was also charged with murder, an examination of what might have affected his actions that day should be part of the defense, Jackson said.

"We'll go into past trauma that happened in Mr. Shemwell's life that impacted his behavior," Jackson said. After the hearing, Heather Blackburn, part of Shemwell's defense team, said video from the scene shows that Shemwell did not do the shooting.

"I do think the jury will probably need to see a bigger picture of Mr. Shemwell, because this is a death penalty case," Blackburn said. During the hearing, Blackburn told Castlen the motion for the psychological evaluation hasn't been filed yet, because the evaluators' schedules.

Shemwell and Baines will be tried separately, and the defense wants Baines tried first.

Castlen set hearings to set trial dates for both men for Nov. 10.

