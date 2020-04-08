The Shen You Holdings (HKG:8377) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Shen You Holdings Limited (HKG:8377) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 72% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Shen You Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 42% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Shen You Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Shen You Holdings's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 8.9%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 72% in a year tells the story. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We doubt Shen You Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 72% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 42%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Shen You Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Shen You Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

