Shenandoah man arrested for having illegal drugs valued over $40,000

Apr. 14—SHENANDOAH — A man was jailed after being arrested Friday for having illegal drugs with a street value of more than $40,000.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake said Pennsylvania State Police troopers and members of the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force obtained and executed a search warrant at the home of Mark R. Dabney, 33, of Shenandoah, stemming from a joint investigation.

O'Pake said a substantial amount of items of contraband were seized.

Among the items confiscated were in excess of 160 grams of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of more than $19,200; more than 485 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of more than $24,250; $1,600 in cash; and two firearms.

Dabney was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $150,000 straight cash bail.

Dabney will now have to answer to the charges at a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker in his Shenandoah courtroom.