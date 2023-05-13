Shenandoah man charged with arson

May 12—SHENANDOAH — A borough man was jailed after being charged with setting a fire that spread to a house on West Street on Thursday night.

Shenandoah police said firefighters were called around 8 p.m. to 11 N. West St. for a report of mattresses on fire.

Lt. Travis Bowman and Patrolman Hugh Clinton determined that someone lit on fire the mattresses, which were leaning on the porch of the residence, causing the fire to spread and substantially damage the home.

Police said the incident was captured on video, which revealed that John Mayersky, of 151 Washington St., set the fire.

According to police, officers went to the man's home, and Mayersky answered the door wearing the same clothes as seen in the video.

Police said Mayersky was subsequently taken into custody and charged with arson; causing or risking a catastrophe; recklessly endangering another person; disorderly conduct; and criminal mischief.

Mayersky was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $75,000 straight cash bail, police said.