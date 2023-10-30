Shenandoah man charged with punching, kicking woman

Oct. 30—A Shenandoah man is in Schuylkill County Prison after being charged with punching, kicking and shoving a woman, sending her to a medical facility for treatment.

Francisco Cruz Ramos, 40, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

State police Trooper Caleb Oestrike of the Frackville station filed the charges Saturday.

In court papers, Oestrike and another trooper responded to a domestic incident around 1:30 p.m. at 212 N. White St. and were told by a witness that Ramos was drunk.

"You don't love me," is among the things Ramos said to the victim, Yesenia Vasquez, before he shoved her and punched her in the face, the witness told police.

The victim attempted to get away but fell to the floor as Ramos got on top of her and continued to assault her, at times pulling her hair while punching her in the face; he also kicked her in the head, police said.

Police noticed visible trauma on the left side of her forehead, lacerations on her right eye and cheek, and black and blue swelling to her left eye.

The woman showed police a photo of Ramos, who had fled the scene, on her cellphone.

An arrest warrant for Ramos was obtained. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Ramos was arraigned shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday by Magisterial District Judge Stephen Bayer and jailed in lieu of $10,000 straight cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. Dec. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker in Shenandoah.

