Shenandoah man gets life sentence for 2021 Mahanoy City killing

Mar. 27—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah man was sentenced to life in prison in Schuylkill County Court after being convicted of shooting a man to death in Mahanoy City in 2021 and severely injuring another man.

Santonio Malone, 37, whose last known address was 219 W. Mount Vernon St., was convicted by a jury on Feb. 8.

President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell sentenced Malone last week on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted homicide and possessing instruments of crime.

For the murder charge, Russell sentenced Malone to life in a state correctional facility along with a $25,000 fine.

She ordered Malone to serve 20 to 40 years consecutively in prison and pay a fine of $25,000 on the attempted homicide charge.

On the final charge, Malone was ordered to serve a consecutive sentence of 2 1/2 to five years.

State police criminal investigator Trooper Shawn Tray of the Frackville station charged Malone with shooting and killing Juan Carlos Romero, 33, during the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2021, in front of the R Music 123 Lounge, a former hookah bar, in the 100 block of East Centre Street.

Tray said Malone shot Romero while he was standing on the double yellow line of Centre Street, Route 54, and was on his cellphone with the Schuylkill County 911 Center.

Tray said Malone then calmly walked to the side of a parked vehicle where Alorfi Bladimir Ramirez, 29, was crouched and shot him.

Ramirez was seriously injured and is still recovering from his injuries.

After the shooting, Tray said Malone fled the area and was listed as a fugitive from justice.

He remained on the lam for over two months before being taken into custody on Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.