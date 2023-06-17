Shenandoah man jailed on charges he choked a woman in Turkey Run home

Jun. 16—SHENANDOAH — A Shenandoah man is in jail, facing charges that he choked a woman at their home while holding a knife.

Edwin Rodriguez, 56, of 145 Pioneer Road, was charged by Shenandoah police Lt. Travis Bowman with one misdemeanor count each of strangulation and recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault; and a summary offense of harassment.

Bowman said the charges stem from an incident that occurred around 11:35 p.m. Monday.

Bowman said he and Patrolman Mindy Petrus were called to the home for a domestic incident and found Dianna Tapia standing outside. She told them the incident began during an argument while they were drinking.

Tapia said Rodriguez began to pack his belongings and loaded his vehicle, but she told him she wanted her registration plate off the vehicle.

Bowman said Tapia went back inside and locked the door, but Rodriguez hit it hard enough to open it. The victim reported running to an upstairs bathroom and locking the door, but Rodriguez also hit that door to open it, Bowman said.

Tapia said Rodriguez then grabbed her by the throat with one hand while holding a large green kitchen knife in the other, Bowman said.

Bowman said officers found a foot-long knife matching Tapia's description in the bathroom sink.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $15,000 straight cash bail.

