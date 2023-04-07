Shenandoah man jailed after knife attack in Pottsville

Apr. 6—A man was flown to a trauma center with injuries he suffered in a fight in Pottsville around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Pottsville police said officers were called to the area of North 18th and West Market streets for a fight between two men.

Once there, officers found a 24-year-old Pottsville man in the 1700 block of West Market Street bleeding profusely from a large laceration on his left forearm, police said.

Schuylkill EMS transported the man to Lehigh Valley Hospital-E. Norwegian Street for treatment.

Police said the injured man told officers he became involved in an altercation with another man, whom he did not know.

The man said the other man exited a home on West Market Street and attacked him, police said.

Officers traced a blood trail to the area of the 1800 block of West Market Street, where it was believed the incident occurred.

Once there, officers were able to identify Daniel Rivera, 51, of Shenandoah, as the man involved in the altercation, according to police.

When interviewed, Rivera said he came out of a home in the area when he saw the other man arguing with his girlfriend, and that he and the man exchanged words, police said.

The man then approached Rivera and struck him in the face, prompting Rivera to push him to the ground, police said.

Rivera went on to say that after the man got back onto his feet and approached him again, he defended himself, but would not elaborate on how he did so, police said.

The man with the laceration was subsequently flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Police said they learned that the laceration was consistent with being from a knife blade because of its length and depth.

Rivera was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, police said.

According to court papers, the suspect was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, who set bail at $25,000 straight cash.

Rivera was still jailed in Schuylkill County Prison on Thursday, unable to post bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. May 1 before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley in Pottsville.