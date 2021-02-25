Shenandoah man waives cash register burglary hearing

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 25—FRACKVILLE — A Shenandoah man charged with breaking into a Girardville tavern last month and stealing a cash register waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Steven Robert Melson, 25, of 310 W. Mount Vernon St., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Xavios on felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass; misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property; and a summary criminal mischief count.

After conferring with his attorney, assistant public defender Deb Smith, by video conference, Melson decided to waive the hearing and have the charges heard in county court.

He remains in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.

State police Trooper Andrew Moyer charged Melson with breaking into Guntown Bar and Billiards, 145 N. Second St., around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 21.

Moyer was shown a security video by owner Hans Deibler that showed a man — wearing a black cap, a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, boots and gloves — forcing open the front door. The video showed the intruder with the cash register, which contained about $120 at the time, Moyer said.

Both Deibler and manager Jane Krick identified Melson as the man in the video. He is a frequent customer at the business, Moyer said.

He said there was damage to the frame and the lock of the front door apparently caused by forced entry.

