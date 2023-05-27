Shenandoah man waives preliminary hearing on arson charges

May 26—SHENANDOAH — A borough man charged with setting a fire on May 11 waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

John Mayeresky, 47, of 222 S. Jardin St., was charged by borough police Lt. Travis Bowman with arson; causing or risking a catastrophe; reckless endangerment; disorderly conduct; and criminal mischief.

Bowman and Patrolman Hugh Clinton responded around 8 p.m. to 11 N. West St. and found that someone set multiple mattresses on fire that were leaning against the porch of the residence, causing the fire to spread and resulting in substantial damage to the home.

Bowman said the incident was captured on video and showed Mayeresky, then of 151 Washington St., had set the fire.

Bowman said officers went to Mayeresky's home and that the suspect answered the door wearing the same clothing he was wearing in the video.

He was taken into custody, charged and arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarentelli, Frackville, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $75,000 cash bail.

By waiving his right to the hearing before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, the defendant will have to answer to the charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

On Thursday, at the request of Mayeresky's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kent D. Watkins, Kilker lowered the defendant's bail to $25,000 straight cash.

Mayeresky remains jailed pending further court action.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013