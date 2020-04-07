Is Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) A Good Stock To Buy?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind let's see whether Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) represents a good buying opportunity at the moment. Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. SHEN was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with SHEN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SHEN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, We look at the moguls of this group, around 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors direct the majority of all hedge funds' total capital, and by shadowing their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has spotted numerous investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Hedge fund activity in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN)

At Q4's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -41% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SHEN over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).