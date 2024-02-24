Shenandoah Valley finally getting snow Saturday

STAUNTON—Yeah, now it's actually snowing.

The National Weather Service offered up a 4:01 p.m. Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Virginia including Augusta County predicting snow accumulation early this evening.

Snow accumulations of one to two inches are possible "along the crest of the Blue Ridge" with higher elevations above 2500 feet.

The snowfall should occur mostly between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Most of the valley is expected to get less than an inch, according to a Special Weather Statement released at 3:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Slick roadways are possible as temperatures may drop below freezing later this evening. "If travelling early this evening, prepare for slick and snow covered roads," the statement reads. "Temperatures will drop to well below freezing overnight, causing any lingering moisture to freeze."

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Hazardous Weather Outlook as snow falls in Staunton