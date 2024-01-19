Shenandoah Valley road conditions improving — but watch out for another refreeze

Snow and sleet fell overnight into Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 creating for slippery roads and icy conditions in Staunton and much of the area.

11 a.m. Friday update from VDOT Staunton District

STAUNTON — Road conditions are steadily improving in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands, according to an update from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Up to four inches of snow has fallen in the region since Thursday night. Additional accumulation is possible Friday afternoon, especially in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District.

Conditions have improved since early Friday morning, especially on interstates and primary roads, the release said. VDOT prioritizes those roadways first, followed by secondary roads and subdivision streets. Temperatures are expected to fall well below freezing Friday night, causing wet or slushy roads to refreeze.

VDOT mixes abrasives with its road salt to improve traction, but motorists should be extremely cautious when icy conditions are possible. VDOT provides statewide road conditions and traffic cameras at 511Virginia.org and on 511 mobile apps. Roads with snow conditions are marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

Here are the Staunton District road conditions as of 11 a.m. Friday:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Clarke and Warren counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Rockingham, Page and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Augusta counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Highland counties.

