Shenandoah woman who inadvertently allowed infant son to drink fentanyl-laced drink found guilty of most serious charges

Jan. 20—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah woman charged with endangering her 13-month-old son by inadvertently allowing him to drink from a Mountain Dew soda bottle that contained fentanyl in 2021 was found guilty of the most serious charges against her Friday in Schuylkill County Court.

Megan Elizabeth Azbell, 30, who lived at 100 W. Cherry St., was charged by Shenandoah police Patrolman Leo Luciani Jr. with one felony count of child endangerment; five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A jury of 11 men and one woman found Azbell guilty of child endangerment, recklessly endangering another person and possession of marijuana. She was found not guilty of the remaining offenses.

Luciani charged Azbell with living inside the home with illegal narcotics, easily accessible to her son, who was able to consume fentanyl from a soda bottle and became seriously ill.

After hearing testimony from numerous witnesses during the one-day trial, Assistant District Attorney Karen B. Noon told a jury that they should use common sense in making their verdict by weighing all the evidence, although it was all circumstantial due to lack of witnesses.

Noon said there was no evidence that Azbell woke up on the morning of Aug. 11, 2021, with the intention of hurting her son but that the woman's actions were reckless, due to allowing the illegal drugs in easily accessible areas throughout the home, thus placing her child in danger.

She called Azbell's actions a "gross deviation" of standard of care.

"She is the mother. She knew all of the drugs were in the house," Noon told the jury.

Assistant Public Defender Kent Watkins, Azbell's attorney, asked the jury to consider why at least two other people inside the home at the time were not called to testify.

"There were suspects who were investigated but are not here," Watkins said.

Story continues

He also told the jury that two Schuylkill County Children & Youth Services workers with first-hand knowledge have since left that employment and were also not called to offer their accounts.

"The Children & Youth workers have since moved away and can't tell their story," Watkins said.

He also said that despite the child consuming fentanyl from the soda bottle, which was in another room other than the master bedroom used by his client, no signs of abuse were detected.

Watkins told the jury the prosecution's case was a puzzle and that the puzzle was not complete, leaving reasonable doubt.

"The puzzle has to be complete; the picture has to be complete," Watkins said. "There are plenty of gaps; there is much doubt."

Testimony throughout the day before Judge James P. Goodman included Luciani, Shenandoah police Patrolman Cody Applegate and a former patrolman, Adam Sajone, who is now a state police trooper.

Applegate told the jury that he secured the home while Luciani obtained a search warrant, and Sajone said he also secured the home and photographed the various illegal items found inside.

Dr. James Langon, from the Geisinger Medical Center office in Frackville, testified that the child was brought to the facility after ingesting the fentanyl and was found with shallow breathing and a diminished heartbeat.

Langon said the child was administered Narcan and "came to" before being transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

Dr. Angela Zawisza, pediatric specialist, told the jury she monitored the child and that subsequent tests determined he had fentanyl in his urine.

Under questioning by Watkins, Zawisza said that the child showed no other signs of abuse.