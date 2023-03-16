Shenandoah woman sentenced for placing 13-month-old son in danger

Mar. 15—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah woman already serving a state prison sentence on drug-related charges was sentenced Tuesday in Schuylkill County Court to additional time behind bars.

Judge James P. Goodman sentenced Maegan E. Azbell, 30, of 100 W. Cherry St., to 15 to 30 months on a charge of endangering the welfare of children. It will run consecutive with two sentences she is serving after entering guilty pleas on Sept. 27, 2022.

At that time, Judge Charles M. Miller ordered Azbell to serve one to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and two to five years on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

On Jan. 20, a jury found Azbell guilty of the endangering the welfare of children charge, along with reckless endangerment and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Goodman ordered the woman to serve concurrent sentences of 6 to 12 months for the reckless endangerment charge and 15 to 30 days for the drug charge.

He also ordered Azbell to pay $100 to the Substance Abuse Education Fund, submit to a DNA sample and pay the fee of $250, pay $680 to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Laboratory in Bethlehem and pay a witness fee of $233.50 to the state police.

Azbell was returned to State Correctional Institution/Muncy, where she is serving her sentences for the guilty pleas she entered last year.

Shenandoah police Patrolman Leo Luciani Jr. charged Azbell with endangering her 13-month-old son in 2021 by inadvertently allowing him to drink from a Mountain Dew soda bottle that contained fentanyl.

Luciani said Azbell was living in a home where illegal narcotics were easily accessible.

The woman's son was able to consume the fentanyl from the soda bottle, resulting in him becoming seriously ill.

After hearing testimony from numerous witnesses during the one-day trial on Jan. 20, Assistant District Attorney Karen Noon told a jury that although there are no witnesses, they have to use common sense in making their verdict by weighing all the evidence, although circumstantial.

Noon said there was no evidence that Azbell woke up on the morning of Aug. 11, 2021, with the intention of hurting her son, but her actions were reckless by allowing the illegal drugs in areas throughout her home.

She called Azbell's actions a "gross deviation of standard of care.

Assistant Public Defender Kent D. Watkins, Azbell's attorney, asked the jury to consider why several people inside the home at the time were not called to testify, and why two Schuylkill County Children & Youth Services workers with firsthand knowledge were also not called.

Watkins told the jury the prosecution's case was an incomplete puzzle, leaving reasonable doubt.

"The puzzle has to be complete; the picture has to be complete," Watkins said. "There are plenty of gaps — there is much doubt."