Do You Like Shenglong Splendecor International Limited (HKG:8481) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Shenglong Splendecor International Limited's (HKG:8481) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Shenglong Splendecor International's P/E ratio is 9.85. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 10%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shenglong Splendecor International:

P/E of 9.85 = CN¥0.25 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.025 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Shenglong Splendecor International's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Shenglong Splendecor International has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) in the commercial services industry classification.

Shenglong Splendecor International's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Shenglong Splendecor International, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Shenglong Splendecor International's 133% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. And earnings per share have improved by 21% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 5.2% per year over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Shenglong Splendecor International's Balance Sheet

Shenglong Splendecor International's net debt is 76% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Shenglong Splendecor International's P/E Ratio