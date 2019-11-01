Is Shenglong Splendecor International Limited’s (HKG:8481) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Shenglong Splendecor International Limited (HKG:8481) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Shenglong Splendecor International:

0.095 = CN¥21m ÷ (CN¥470m - CN¥250m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Shenglong Splendecor International has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Does Shenglong Splendecor International Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Shenglong Splendecor International's ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Commercial Services industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Shenglong Splendecor International's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Shenglong Splendecor International's current ROCE of 9.5% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 15% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Shenglong Splendecor International's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:8481 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Shenglong Splendecor International has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Shenglong Splendecor International's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Shenglong Splendecor International has total liabilities of CN¥250m and total assets of CN¥470m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 53% of its total assets. With a high level of current liabilities, Shenglong Splendecor International will experience a boost to its ROCE.