Shenzhen financial regulators vow to prevent ‘further’ crypto risks

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Three financial regulators in Shenzhen said they would “prevent further risks” in crypto trading, while warning that cryptocurrencies and related businesses are illegal in the mainland.

See related article: Law can’t cover crypto losses, China court reiterates

Fast facts

  • Crypto-related businesses and mining farms started to announce withdrawals from China last September due to one of the world’s most stringent crackdowns on the industry.

  • Following the warning from the trio of Shenzhen financial authorities, the People’s Bank of China released a note on Thursday to warn investors about cryptocurrency scams.

  • Last week, state-owned Bank of China’s Chongqing branch also warned against crypto trading, and said related activities are illegal.

See related article: Why domestic and overseas Chinese should worry about China’s crypto ban

Recommended Stories

  • eBay acquires NFT marketplace KnownOrigin

    E-commerce giant eBay has acquired U.K.-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace KnownOrigin, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. See related article: Alibaba Cloud launches service to build NFT marketplaces Fast facts According to the press release, both companies signed and closed the deal on Tuesday, but the purchase price and further details on […]

  • India tax authorities to discuss 28% GST on crypto trading next week

    Indian tax authorities will meet for two days starting June 28 to discuss a goods and services tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unidentified sources. See related article: India’s tax bogeyman is scaring off young crypto investors Fast facts A panel comprising federal and state finance ministers will meet […]

  • LBank Exchange Will List ETHICA on June 23, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ETHICA on June 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETHICA/USDC trading pair will be officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128692_57241447240089d6_001full.jpgWith a vision to bring people together to alleviate global social and environm

  • First Look at Neloverse: 'The Metaverse's First Multiverse', Kicks Off Debut in the Web 3.0 World

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Neloverse makes an exciting debut in the Web 3.0 World as it releases its long awaited game trailer as well as its whitepaper hosted on Neloverse's gitbook. Created and hosted on NELO Smart Chain, Neloverse is situated in the intersection of open-world, play to earn (P2E), metaverse and gaming ecosystem.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8741/128691_PR-and-article-4b.jpgN

  • The Mag Park Teams Up with SHOPX for First Token-Gated Product Launch Using NFT Technology

    SHOPX's ReserveX Shopify App Gives Retailers The Ability To Go Beyond Digital Goods And Apply Revolutionary Technology To Real-World Products Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Today, Magnolia Park, a footwear and apparel retail store with its inline apparel brand, announced its first product drop using the SHOPX ReserveX Shopify App.SHOPXTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/128602_shopx.jpgSHOPX, a Web3 company that

  • Indonesia to Start Building $34 Billion New Capital in August

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will start construction of government buildings at its new capital in August, as President Joko Widodo pushes ahead with his $34 billion ambition to build the city from scratch.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challeng

  • Fed Chair Powell Says Soft Landing Will Be 'Challenging,' Calls for Crypto Regulation

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that the U.S. central bank must "go ahead" and keep raising interest rates to get inflation down, even if that means that the economy faces higher unemployment and a potential recession. During a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, Powell said that a soft landing “is going to be very challenging,” and that a recession is “certainly a possibility.” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) called Powell the “most powerful man” in the world right now.

  • Citigroup creates new Asia leadership structure - memo

    Citigroup Inc has created a new regional leadership structure for its Asian business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Tim Monger has been appointed as the head of the bank's North and East Asian business 'cluster', while Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, the memo said. Both will report to Citi's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Babej.

  • Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims

    Samsung Australia admitted to misleading buyers of some of its 'Galaxy' phones about the water-resistance level, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. The regulator had first sued the company in July 2019.

  • Govt panel member says BOJ's yield cap causing 'negative spiral' of yen falls

    The Bank of Japan's resolve to keep borrowing costs ultra-low is causing a "negative spiral" of yen weakness that highlights the need to tweak its yield cap policy, said Yuri Okina, a member of a key government panel, adding to criticism of the BOJ's policy. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has vowed to defend the bank's 0.25% cap for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield, to support the economy with very low interest rates. The policy divergence between the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is hiking rates aggressively, pushed the yen to a 24-year low of 136.71 per dollar on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies return to red with soaring UK inflation

    Bitcoin dropped below US$20,000 for the third time in a week on Thursday morning in Asia as news of record inflation in the U.K. and warnings of a recession hit crypto markets. See related article: Crypto on a roller coaster as market braces for Fed guidance on rates Fast facts Bitcoin was trading down 3.5% […]

  • U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories

    Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a four-month low in June as China's COVID-19 curbs disrupted supply chains, while many other economies in Asia were also facing headwinds amid growing risks to the outlook from a potential U.S. recession. Australia's manufacturing activity held steady this month, data showed on Thursday which, together with Japan's figures, come ahead of a string of European and U.S. purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys due out later in the day. The readings will be closely scrutinised as financial markets fret over sharp interest rises by the Federal Reserve, and further aggressive tightening planned over coming months, which have substantially raised the risk of a U.S. recession.

  • Crypto exchange Binance.US to offer zero-fee bitcoin trading

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Binance.US is looking to offer zero-fee bitcoin trading.

  • What is a credit score, and what is it used for?

    Lenders use your credit score to judge your ability to pay back a loan. Understanding your credit score - and how to improve it - can be a financial life changer.

  • UBS Executive Sheila Simmons – Advice for Black Entrepreneurs to Help Close the Wealth Gap and Exit Planning

    Does your business have an exit plan? Check out these tips for Black entrepreneurs to help close the wealth gap.

  • Video Highlights – Bear Market Activism: Join The Spring 2022 CorpGov Forum Wednesday with Glass Lewis, Jefferies, Morrow, V&E, ICR

    CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted The Spring 2022 CorpGov Forum featuring leading market participants and advisors who have consulted on board intelligence and the most prominent activism campaigns in recent years. During the 90 minute event, panelists discussed the implications of depressed share prices, lessons from the 2022 proxy season, ESG disclosures, […]

  • Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Scores on Billion-Dollar Natural-Gas Gambit

    Jerry Jones bought control of Comstock Resources at the depths of the gas bust, and now his stake is worth more than twice what he paid.

  • I need cash. How bad is it to take money out of my IRA?

    All the free money from the government has been spent, and inflation is raging. One possible solution is taking an early withdrawal from your IRA. Needless to say, there are federal income tax implications, including the possibility of getting socked with the dreaded 10% early withdrawal penalty tax.

  • Elon Musk's 'free speech absolutism' is a fantasy

    At an all-hands meeting at Twitter (TWTR) on June 16, its prospective owner, Elon Musk, reportedly called free speech "essential."

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband just spent up to $295,000 on stock in companies that contradict the Republican lawmaker's BLM and LGBTQ stances

    Congress is actively debating whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from buying and selling individual stocks because of conflicts-of-interest concerns.