Shenzhen International Holdings Limited (HKG:152): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Shenzhen International Holdings Limited (HKG:152), it is a highly-regarded dividend payer with a a strong history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Shenzhen International Holdings here.

Proven track record average dividend payer

In the previous year, 152 has ramped up its bottom line by 42%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 152 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Infrastructure industry expansion, which generated a 5.5% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company.

SEHK:152 Income Statement Export January 7th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, 152 is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.0%.

SEHK:152 Historical Dividend Yield January 7th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Shenzhen International Holdings, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

