The Shenzhou International Group Holdings (HKG:2313) Share Price Is Up 306% And Shareholders Are Delighted

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2313) share price has soared 306% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. We note the stock price is up 2.3% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Shenzhou International Group Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 32% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Shenzhou International Group Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 360%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Shenzhou International Group Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 36% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before forming an opinion on Shenzhou International Group Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

