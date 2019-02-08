Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2313): The Best Of Both Worlds

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2313) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 2313, it is a financially-healthy company with a great history and a buoyant growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Shenzhou International Group Holdings here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

2313 delivered a bottom-line expansion of 26% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 2313 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Luxury industry expansion, which generated a 5.4% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future.

SEHK:2313 Future Profit February 8th 19 More

2313’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that 2313 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 2313 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.75x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SEHK:2313 Historical Debt February 8th 19 More

