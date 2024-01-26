Shepherd U students help with Frostyfest promotion of businesses

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Shepherd University business students are getting some real-life experience by helping promote Frostyfest, a weekend full of fun activities and specials offered by area businesses.

Students in the New Venture Creation class are working with Frostyfest organizers to help promote the event by creating graphics, contacting Shepherd clubs, organizations and departments to participate, and by helping build brand awareness.

On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27-28, Frostyfest will offer Snowflake Skating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. behind the old market house (former Shepherdstown library) on North King Street in Shepherdstown. The cost to skate for one hour on the iceless rink is $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and younger.

Proceeds from Frostyfest will benefit CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle, and Friends of Happy Retreat.

Shepherd students will sell hot chocolate and coffee during the ice skating, and proceeds from that will benefit the university’s high school scholarship business contest.

The Shepherd students get hands-on experience and the opportunity to make the community aware of Shepherd’s potential.

“Frostyfest is a great opportunity for the youth in our community to come out and enjoy the weather and learn about Shepherd University as a potential higher education opportunity,” said Joshua Esposito, a business major from Martinsburg, W.Va. “Also, this project teaches us how to collaborate as a smaller group with specific objectives while keeping in mind how our part impacts the entire operation with other groups working toward the same overall goal."

"Frostyfest is a great way for Shepherd University to display everything it has to offer,” said Miranda Payne, a business major from Inwood, W.Va. “Whether that is with the community, with its programs, its students or even with its businesses.”

Business majors who are working on the project include Demya Amis of Hagerstown; Cole Easterday of Clear Spring; Joshua Esposito, Emma Norton, Malakai Brown, Raymond Daniel, Morgan Fleming, Taleah Beckett, Gabriel McDonald, Adrienne Byrd and Daniel Goodavage, all of Martinsburg; Miranda Payne and Miguel Aguilar, both of Inwood, W.Va.; Bela Jannotta of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; Spencer Hamilton of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; Alexander Uccellini of Hedgesville, W.Va.; Isabel Mammano of Winchester, Va.; Donte Harrison of Washington, D.C.; Wyatt Miles of Waterford, Va.; and Youssouf Bakayoko of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Frostyfest is sponsored by the Jefferson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jefferson Security Bank, Bavarian Inn Resort & Brewing Company, Blue Ridge Outdoors, Bank of Charles Town, W.Va., Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, WVU Medicine, and the towns of Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry and Bolivar, W.Va.

For more information about Frostyfest, go to https://wherealmostheavenbegins.com/index.php?p=blog/frosty-fest.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Shepherd University students help promote Frostyfest