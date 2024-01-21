Shepherd University to host virtual lecture on transitioning to police work

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Shepherd University’s Criminal Justice Lecture Series will present “From Student to Street Cop: Personal Perspective on Entering the Law Enforcement Profession” with police officer Calvin Wentworth on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 1:10 to 2 p.m.

This virtual presentation, which is free and open to the public, will focus on the challenges students have while preparing for a law enforcement career.

College students who seek a career in law enforcement still face many hurdles after graduation such as the hiring process, the police academy and varying field training programs.

Wentworth will discuss his experiences transitioning from a college student to a police officer, along with the applicability of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice to the everyday life of a street cop, where healthy habits and a commitment to learning are important.

Wentworth, who has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Western New England University, has been a patrol officer for the New Britain Connecticut Police Department since May 2020. He has investigated incidents that include family violence, motor vehicle theft, human trafficking and more.

Most recently, Wentworth was trained as a field training officer, offering him the opportunity to train and evaluate probationary police officers after they complete the police academy.

To attend the event virtually, go to www.shepherd.edu/sociology/cj-lecture.

