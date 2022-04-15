Shepherd woman sentenced to 250 months for killing LTBB citizen

Apr. 15—BAY CITY — A woman who admitted to stabbing and killing a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in prison by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington sentenced Kaden E. Gilbert, 22 of Shepherd, to 250 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for killing Nagohns-ba Massey in November 2020.

The Wednesday sentencing hearing commenced in Eastern District Federal Court four months after Gilbert pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Massey in her Mt. Pleasant home. The sentence Ludington handed down before a packed courtroom is more than a year longer than the top of a range recommended by sentencing guidelines.

Melissa Pamp, Massey's mother, addressed the judge with a victim impact statement before he issued his sentence. With tears in her eyes, she described her daughter's life before it was "senselessly taken." She said Massey was beginning to excel in life, and had moved into her first apartment with her son a month before she was killed.

"She planned on going to college, she was so driven, I am so proud of her," Pamp said, tears running down her face.

The courtroom echoed with soft cries, as members of Massey's community listened to Pamp recall the final moments she spent with her daughter.

"She died three times in the 411 minutes she held on," Pamp recalled from the night her daughter clung to life after being stabbed.

Then, she said, for the first time in 21 years, "my baby's chest didn't rise, and I am not sure I will ever recover."

The federal court case that followed Massey's killing has played out as a series of delays requested by lawyers on both sides. Repeated fits and starts in the case raised criticism both from Massey's family and her community — the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Pamp said the 14 months since her daughter's death have been physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausting.

Story continues

"There is no end to my loss," she said. "I didn't lose her just once, I have lost her over and over, sometimes multiple times a day."

The courtroom filled with Anishinaabek from across Michigan, and neighboring states who turned out to support Pamp. They wore ribbon skirts and red shirts that read "justice for Nangonhs."

Cries echoed through the room, as prosecutor Roy Kranz presented a final exhibit containing three photos of Massey, the last: her son, sitting atop her spirit house (grave) alone.

During the hearing, Gilbert's lawyer, Bryan Sherer, said his client felt remorse following Massey's murder, and argued she wasn't able to "think straight" that night.

"I am asking the court not to throw her away," he said.

Sherer argued Gilbert's mental health history contributed to her actions in November 2020.

"I cannot express the shame that I feel," Gilbert said before the judge issued the sentence. She said Massey's killing was "not done on purpose."

Kranz argued during the hearing that Gilbert is pathological liar, he contended she lied to police about details like weapons and people involved. He also said evidence showed Gilbert sought out Massey days prior to the murder.

"This was not an unplanned incident," Kranz said. "Three times in two days, Gilbert sought out Massey."

Kranz also presented an image Gilbert posted of her hand the night she killed Massey to which she attached the caption "RIP lil Peep....Had to."

Kranz also argued the image Gilbert presented in court is divergent from what she has shown elsewhere. He described an incident along U.S. 10 following her plea hearing in November when Gilbert, in a prisoner transport vehicle, flashed her middle finger, pointed and laughed at Pamp as she rode in an adjacent vehicle along the highway.

The Wednesday sentencing hearing came months after Gilbert accepted a plea agreement in November.

As part of the agreement, Gilbert admitted she went to Massey's home on Nov. 16, 2020 and stabbed her, severing her femoral artery and killing her, according to records filed in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan.

Gilbert faced federal prosecution stemming from an investigation by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and the FBI because Massey was a citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and she was killed on the Isabella Reservation of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

Gilbert acknowledged in the plea agreement, that the stabbing was "wanton," and that she stabbed Massey "with malice aforethought."

Ludington said he attempted to balance Gilbert's expressions of remorse against the community outcry on Massey's behalf.

About 30 people gathered outside the courthouse following the sentencing, exchanging hugs and holding signs with images of Massey.

Many cried out that Gilbert's sentence wasn't long enough, including murmurs of "a life for a life," through the crowd.

Elizabeth "Lizzie" Pamp, Massey's 16-year-old cousin said she was angry at the sentence. She was with Massey the night she was killed.

"I am exhausted, I haven't slept since that night," she said.

Melissa Pamp moved through the crowd, hugging each person as they expressed their condolences. She said that although she advocated for a life sentence, she is content that Gilbert will be locked away from the public.

Pamp wants to honor her daughter by setting up a scholarship for single Native American moms seeking higher education.

"Nangonhs didn't get that chance," she said.