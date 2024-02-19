Shepherdsville man, brother found dead in Florida. Police suspect relative of double homicide

A Shepherdsville man was shot and killed while visiting family in Florida, according to local authorities.

Wesley Barber, 62, was found dead Friday along with his brother, James Barber Sr., 61, at James Sr.'s home in Largo, Florida. The men were found by deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, who were conducting a welfare check after Wesley and James Sr. did not show up for a family gathering.

Wesley planned to travel with James Sr. to the gathering while James Sr.'s 28-year-old son, James McKinley Barber Jr., was asked to stay behind with a dog, according to the release.

Upon arrival, deputies found James Sr.'s car with the trunk open and what appeared to be blood coming from the under the front door of the home, a press release from the sheriff's office stated.

James Jr. was arrested Saturday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in connection to the death of his father and uncle, the release stated. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was booked in the Hillsborough County Jail, pending transfer to Pinellas County.

Using surveillance camera audio recorded at the home, detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office investigating the incident allege that just after 6 a.m. Friday morning, James Jr. was heard yelling after multiple gunshots were fired inside the home.

Family members told officials they were concerned about Wesley and James Sr.'s absence because of "James Jr.’s mental health history and that they knew there was a firearm in the residence," the release stated.

Police notified Wesley and James Sr.'s next of kin about their deaths, according to the release. The investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Monday.

