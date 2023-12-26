Sheppard Air Force Base troops to receive biggest military pay raise in decades

Sheppard Air Force Base is revving up as an engine of the Wichita Falls economy, thanks to the biggest pay raise for troops in over two decades.

A 5.2 percent pay increase will put more money in the pockets of the estimated 6,114 military servicemembers who work at SAFB.

“The military has traditionally been lower on the pay scale, and this is going to help get them up closer to the average," Glenn Barham, president of the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, said. "In my opinion, they don’t get paid enough for risking their lives.”

Over 600 airmen graduated from flights 18-31 of U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training Nov. 29-30 in ceremonies at Joint Base San Antonio. Sheppard Air Force Base received almost 250 of those airmen in December to begin their technical training.

The raise is part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden Friday.

The measure authorizes $886 billion for fiscal year 2024 to replenish defense stockpiles and bolster military readiness and the nation's ability to combat national security threats.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas supported the passage of the legislation.

“We live in a dangerous world, and maintaining our paramount strength and the deterrence that flows from that is absolutely imperative,” Cornyn said in a statement Dec. 13. “The NDAA will support our troops, strengthen our military readiness, and implement a raft of reforms to strengthen national security.”

The 2024 pay raise for the military is steeper than the 4.6 % hike in 2023.

Barham had figures at the ready to put Sheppard's role in the local economy in perspective:

The estimated Gross Domestic Product for Wichita County in 2022 was $6.66 billion.

Sheppard's input to the local GDP was $2.3 billion in 2022, an impact of over 34% on the local economy.

Instructors from the 363rd Training Squadron compete in the combat capability demonstration Nov. 9 at Sheppard Air Force Base. The demonstration was the first chance for Airmen in Training to see bombs being assembled and loaded onto aircraft.

The base provides 9,117 direct jobs. That includes civilians and military members stationed at SAFB and trainees. Barham broke that down:

Of the total, 6,114 are military personnel, including students training at Sheppard.

The base's average daily student load is 4,200. Weekly, not counting the end of 2023, the base typically receives 150 to 180 new students. Students who finish training move on.

Civilian positions add up to about 3,000, including civil service workers and contract labor.

In addition, Biden signed an executive order Thursday to bring a 5.2 percent average pay raise in 2024 to federal civilian workers like those at the base.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Sheppard Air Force Base troops to receive biggest pay raise in decades