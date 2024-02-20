Shepperson says unique background will help in congressional race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Stacey Shepperson is a Republican running for Congress in District 2.

Shepperson is a native of McIntosh and is a Fulbright scholar who is currently a mathematics instructor at Bishop State Community College.

She has worked for several nonprofits.

“I’ve worked with communities in regard to housing and helping low-income persons find assistance,” Shepperson said. “I’ve worked with farmers, and that’s huge in rural areas like Washington County.”

In Washington, Shepperson said she’ll work to tackle the housing crisis, improve education, minimize inflation and crack down on Illegal immigration

“I would definitely support more stringent border patrol,” Shepperson said. “I think Trump was definitely on to something about this, and this is something we have to fix.”

Shepperson said campaigning in the huge geographical District 2 is a challenge, but she believes she’s connecting with voters.

“I do believe I’m the candidate for the Republican Party, and I do believe that I will be in the runoff.”

