Sheppton man charged with assaulting police officer has bail reduced

Jun. 23—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge on Friday reduced the bail for a Sheppton man jailed for allegedly assaulting an East Union Twp. police officer on May 13 in an arrest captured on body cam video.

Dennis J. Antonelli, 43, of 11 W. Brandon St., is in Schuylkill County Prison on $20,000 straight cash bail after being charged with one felony count of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, terroristic threats and simple assault; and a summary charge of harassment.

Antonelli appeared by videoconference before Senior Judge D. Michael Stine along with his attorney, Joseph Nahas, of Frackville.

After reviewing testimony, Stine modified the bail to 10% of $15,000, meaning Antonelli could be released after posting $1,500.

Nahas said Friday afternoon that the man's father is posting bail and that his client was to be freed by the end of business Friday.

The decision by Stine came after a brief bail reduction hearing Friday morning.

On June 9, Nahas held a press conference and played a copy of Dimmick's body camera video, which he said disputes the officer's account of the altercation and shows he was the aggressor.

Financial strain

Questioned by Nahas, Antonelli said being incarcerated has placed a financial strain on his girlfriend of 14 years, Tiffany Whitenight, and his two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Antonelli said he and Whitenight share household bills and having only her income is a burden.

He told Stine he works at his father's automotive business and that he owns the home in which he and Whitenight reside.

Antonelli also said he has lived in the county his entire life and the majority of his family resides there.

Schuylkill County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Bench objected to the bail reduction, citing Antonelli's criminal record dating to a simple assault in 2008. He is a possible flight risk and "has a history of violent behavior," Bench said.

Nahas argued that in all prior court proceedings Antonelli appeared as required.

He said he does not understand the commonwealth's position since bail is not a punishment, only a guarantee that a person attends all required court appearances.

May 13 confrontation

Antonelli was charged with assaulting Patrolman Christopher Dimmick, now a sergeant, who came to the home with Shenandoah police Patrolman Hugh Clinton and Whitenight, who wanted to get personal belongings from inside.

In his arrest paperwork, Dimmick said he was called to his police station and met with Whitenight, who reported she was afraid of Antonelli.

The woman reported that Antonelli had been drinking all day and that the two had verbal arguments.

Whitenight said Antonelli sent her text messages telling her to find some place to stay for the night and that her belongings would be in the yard if she decided to come back, Dimmick said.

The officer said Antonelli also sent a text to her saying if she brings someone to the home that he does not like they would be shot as soon as they approached.

The officer said Whitenight asked him and Clinton to watch her as she collected her belongings.

Antonelli refused to allow anyone inside and also refused to get Whitenight a few personal items so she could stay somewhere else for the night, Dimmick said.

He said he told Antonelli it was not his decision since the home was Whitenight's residence as well and that Antonelli said no again and shoved him backwards, causing him to lose his balance and almost fall down five stairs.

Dimmick said he tried to place Antonelli into custody but he resisted, forcing him to use pepper spray. The officer said Antonelli continued to struggle so much that his handgun magazines fell to the ground before he was taken into custody.

Nahas said the body cam video showed that Antonelli never stepped out of his door and that Dimmick entered despite not having a warrant or probable cause to do so.

Nahas also said Antonelli did not attack or push officers and that no one was injured.

"My client is no danger to society," Nahas said.

The video prompted Nahas to send a letter to Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake asking him to dismiss the charges.

O'Pake, in declining to dismiss, noted that the charges were held for court by Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, following a preliminary hearing where Kilker determined prosecutors presented enough evidence to move the case to a higher level.

Nahas said the next step will be a hearing in July, at which time he will again argue to have the charges dismissed.

