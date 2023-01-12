Sheraden standoff ends in arrest

Jan. 11—Pittsburgh police SWAT officers arrested a man wanted on felony assault charges who had barricaded himself inside a house in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood for several hours early Wednesday.

Police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Sheraden Boulevard around 2 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arriving, a man barricaded himself inside the house, police said.

George Wray, 56, of Sheraden, surrendered around 5 a.m. after police said they would send a police dog into the house, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said no one else was inside the home.

Court documents showed Wray was wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault issued Nov. 2, in connection with a separate domestic incident in which police said Wray struck a woman in the head with a stick.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set, according to court records.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .